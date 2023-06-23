Are Anchorage leaders shifting their focus away from homelessness?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After Tuesday saw no vote on a resolution to fund the East Anchorage navigation center, and now with plans to help small numbers of homeless people around Anchorage, many residents are wondering if adequate shelter will be ready by winter.

The Bronson administration and Anchorage Assembly are still working to find solutions to homelessness in the municipality. But after little progress, some residents wonder if the focus has shifted away from helping those experiencing homelessness.

“We are not in a good spot,” Sanctioned Camps Community Task Force member Caroline Storm said.

Homelessness has been a growing issue in Anchorage in recent years and it only seems to be getting worse. Although there are always efforts to solve the problem, currently there is no set plan to shelter homeless people ahead of winter time.

“I think people are more cautious. The desire is there to work towards a solution. I do think things have become more complicated — costs have risen, there are more people experiencing homelessness or being unsheltered,” Storm said.

Recent counts place the number of homeless residents of Anchorage at around 3,000 individuals. Assembly member Randy Sulte said he is not yet sure what the plan will be for winter, but he’s optimistic.

“I don’t think there will be a switch in priorities. Again, we don’t have a plan for the winter,” Sulte said. “I like what the sanctioned camps about making plans for allowed camps in the future.”

He also praised the work that the Sanctioned Camps Task Force has done so far.

“Felix is doing great work on a location at the old archive site, possibly Pallet shelters,” Sulte said.

One of the biggest issues for helping those on the streets in Anchorage is the available funding, especially with the focus for many officials turning towards long-term solutions.

“I don’t think the effort to help homelessness is slowing, I think its transitioning because the ARPA funds are gone so we can’t fund what we’ve been able to fund in the past. So it’s really, I think, in my opinion going to transition to our non-profits really stepping up,” Sulte said.

Assembly member Kevin Cross believes it might be too late to help those on the streets before this upcoming winter.

“We’re not much further than we were a year ago,” Cross said. “Although we’ve had all summer to address it, we’ve waited too long and now it’s not going to happen. I really think what’s going to happen is — regretfully, and this pains me to say — I really think they’re going to open the Sullivan Arena if we get to that cold weather situation.”

Cross is currently working on adjusting zoning laws to make owning property more affordable, which he hopes will help homeless individuals down the road.

Anchorage residents too are feeling the growth of the homeless population all over town, with many wanting to see those on the streets get the help they need.

“If we are ever going to address this in a meaningful way its going to take, you know, community investment, it’s going to take people actually caring about their neighbor, caring about the person next to them,” Christopher Latta said, who was born and raised in Anchorage.

“I think its very sad, very sad,” said Florence Costello, who’s lived in Anchorage for more than 40 years. “I think closing Sullivan down was kind of hard — and thank goodness it’s in summer, not winter. I’m not sure what we can do.”

“At the end of the day, every single person that is sleeping on the street is somebody that someone loves, cares about, and needs,” Latta said.

The Anchorage Assembly will have a public hearing and vote on a resolution adopting criteria for a new permanent, year-round low-barrier shelter at the meeting on July 11. A resolution appropriating funds for navigation center construction will also be back on the table could be be voted on at the August 22 meeting.

