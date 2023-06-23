Bikers make a trip of a lifetime to all 50 states

Motorcycle club completes 50-state ride in Alaska
By Eric Sowl
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine visiting all 50 states. Now, imagine doing it from the seat of a motorcycle — and doing it to raise money to help others.

That’s what six men from North Carolina did this week, and it brought them all the way to Alaska.

They are part of a motorcycle club called FALL-IN MC based in North Carolina. FALL-IN MC is an acronym that stands for Find A Living Life In Need and Make Change — basically, make the world a better place.

The group provides support for members of their community in need, from supporting community centers and delivering Thanksgiving meals, to hosting coat drives and supplying students with scholarships.

The charitable group is made up of retired Army veterans working to give back. It wasn’t the fiftieth state for all of the riders in the group, but there’s still plenty of riding to do.

More about FALL-IN MC can be found on the club’s website.

