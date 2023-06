ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this edition of Chow Down with Guzzy Grubs, Ryan Guzman, takes a visit to Spinz Pollo a la Brasa which specializes in Peruvian-inspired rotisserie chicken. In addition to trying the chicken, Guzman samples his way through four different side dishes! Check out the latest episode of Chow Down with Guzzy Grubs!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.