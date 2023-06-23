Exploring NOAA’s northernmost Atmospheric Baseline Observatory

UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (KTUU) - Tucked in between the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas is one of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s four atmospheric baseline observatories, dedicated to gathering data on greenhouse gases, changes in clouds, aerosols and surface radiation, and the recovery of ozone.

It’s a hub for imperative climate research by the agency, which is working to track baseline information for comparisons of atmospheric data around the world.

“We’re sampling the atmosphere,” said Bryan Thomas, NOAA Barrow Atmospheric Baseline Observatory Station Chief. “We want to know what the background levels of the atmosphere are. We’re sort of out on the edge and we want to get that air right off the water.”

The Barrow ABO is situated in an area that can feel like the edge of the earth, but that is intentional: with prevailing winds coming from the east and off the Beaufort Sea, it has a “maritime climate affected by variations of weather and sea ice conditions,” according to NOAA. The facility’s positioning allows for sampling of air from open space versus an area that could see more influences on data from pollutants.

“We could measure the things we’re measuring from anywhere,” Thomas said, “but because there are local sources of pollution, we would not have as representative of information. So by being here, and being on the edge — where all of the air that we get is almost always well-mixed and in a particular direction — we get more information than we would in other places. And the information that we get is easier to say that it’s representative of something that would be all over the world.”

Carbon dioxide in the air is increasing, according to NOAA, with a report from the agency this month — centered on data from the Hawaii ABC site — indicating carbon dioxide peaked at 424 parts per million in May. The location at Mauna Loa is “widely considered the premiere global sampling location for monitoring atmospheric CO2,” on NOAA’s end, with the chart known as the Keeling Curve specific to data from there. However, the carbon dioxide concentration record, which combines datasets from all four observatories, shows similar rises in CO2 content.

Though certain potent gases have seen declines over the past decade, NOAA also recently shared that its data indicates rapid increases of greenhouse gases, which continued through 2022.

“That’s one of the main things we’re watching, we’re watching that happen,” Thomas said. “And we’re able to show that in all four of our locations, that same trend is happening, so that way we know it’s not just a local phenomenon.”

The atmospheric baseline observatories, which are part of NOAA’s Global Monitoring Laboratory, are located in Utqiagvik, Alaska; Mauna Loa, Hawaii; American Samoa; and at the South Pole.

Now after years of work and months of construction, the Barrow team is in its new home, upgrading from a 960-square-foot temporary structure to a custom-built facility with state-of-the-art features and room to grow. It also has amenities not seen in the former facility, such as a plumbed bathroom, a kitchenette, and an attached garage.

“It was overcrowded,” said NOAA Physical Scientist Sara Morris, who is based at the agency’s headquarters in Colorado but has a focus on Arctic research. “You know, we were kind of stepping on top of one another in terms of space and instrumentation and inlet lines. That to me was the biggest thing. We were just running out of room, because we’ve had so many things going on.”

“We didn’t have anywhere to put anyone, and that was the whole kind of the preface behind the new build, it was to give everyone more space, and to just do more science,” Morris said.

The grand opening of the new space housing the Barrow lab was celebrated in 2022 after being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally established in 1973, the lab was in its one-room space — built with help from the Naval Arctic Research Laboratory — for decades before this upgrade, in which the full-time, two-person team based there is now settled.

“It was built on over the years, a little bit, but mostly it was, you know, put the pilings in, build a building on top of the pilings, and that’s what you have,” Thomas said.

The new facility was purpose-built and designed to meet high energy efficiency standards, according to Thomas, and sports more than 200 different measurements, with the physical footprint of the location near Utqiagvik now around 3,000 sq. ft. Its physical and figurative mark on the ever-changing environment are both much bigger than its predecessors, with the renewed possibilities as expansive as the snowy tundra.

“The phrase we have inside of our lab is ‘the pulse of the planet,’” Thomas said. “We gather our information because we want to make sure we can really confidently say what’s happening, we want to be able to stand behind our observations, and be very clear.”

Data from all of NOAA’s Earth System Research Laboratories, which include dozens of locations around the world and feature collection of information such as ozone radiation, water vapor, halocarbons and trace gases, meteorology and more, can be viewed on their website.

