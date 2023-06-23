Mat-Su leads the state in new single-family home construction

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough is leading the state in new housing development.

In 2022, the Valley accounted for 51% of new single-family homes built in the state. Only 23% of the single family homes built last year were in Anchorage.

Economist Neal Fried of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said more housing is directly correlated to a healthy economy.

“In a sense, housing is kind of like an export for the Mat-Su Borough. It’s important to their economy, it’s not like you are throwing houses onto trucks and driving them there,” Fried said.

The Valley has also seen a growth in population, growing by 2.4% in the last year.

According to Fried, it is the only area of the state that has seen a consistent growth during the last decade.

“In fact, Mat-Su is the only part of Alaska with consistently positive net migration, and one of just three that gains resident from other places in the state,” Fried wrote in the June edition of the state-published Alaska Economic Trends magazine.

With a growing population and a large amount of land available, the borough has been able to push out more construction for housing. Most of the housing in the Valley is priced lower than properties in the Anchorage Bowl.

“The average single family home in the Valley is somewhere between $50,000 and $80,000 less than it is in Anchorage,” Fried said.

Fried said that in the first quarter of this year, the average price for a single-family home in the Valley was $373,913, while in Anchorage it was $449,486.

While many home buyers are choosing real estate in the Valley, Fried said many are choosing not to work there. According to the state, 41% of resident from the Mat-Su Borough commute somewhere else in the state, with 28% commuting to Anchorage for work.

Fried said he expects to continue seeing the new housing activity thrive in the Valley when compared to Anchorage.

“Anchorage is kind of hedged in by the mountains and the water and the military bases. I mean, there’s room for Anchorage to grow too —i’s just that more of Anchorage growth is more likely to be vertical,” Fried said.

