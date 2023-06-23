Mat-Su leads the state in new single-family home construction

The MAT-SU Borough is leading the state in new housing development for single family home construction.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough is leading the state in new housing development.

In 2022, the Valley accounted for 51% of new single-family homes built in the state. Only 23% of the single family homes built last year were in Anchorage.

Economist Neal Fried of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said more housing is directly correlated to a healthy economy.

“In a sense, housing is kind of like an export for the Mat-Su Borough. It’s important to their economy, it’s not like you are throwing houses onto trucks and driving them there,” Fried said.

The Valley has also seen a growth in population, growing by 2.4% in the last year.

According to Fried, it is the only area of the state that has seen a consistent growth during the last decade.

“In fact, Mat-Su is the only part of Alaska with consistently positive net migration, and one of just three that gains resident from other places in the state,” Fried wrote in the June edition of the state-published Alaska Economic Trends magazine.

With a growing population and a large amount of land available, the borough has been able to push out more construction for housing. Most of the housing in the Valley is priced lower than properties in the Anchorage Bowl.

“The average single family home in the Valley is somewhere between $50,000 and $80,000 less than it is in Anchorage,” Fried said.

Fried said that in the first quarter of this year, the average price for a single-family home in the Valley was $373,913, while in Anchorage it was $449,486.

While many home buyers are choosing real estate in the Valley, Fried said many are choosing not to work there. According to the state, 41% of resident from the Mat-Su Borough commute somewhere else in the state, with 28% commuting to Anchorage for work.

Fried said he expects to continue seeing the new housing activity thrive in the Valley when compared to Anchorage.

“Anchorage is kind of hedged in by the mountains and the water and the military bases. I mean, there’s room for Anchorage to grow too —i’s just that more of Anchorage growth is more likely to be vertical,” Fried said.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-ranking Alaska Army National Guardsman is on administrative status after being charged...
High-ranking Alaska National Guardsman charged with 4 misdemeanors
Valdez harbor, Alaska
Businesses in Valdez still reeling after major cruise ship pulls out
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
State Troopers and Anchorage Police say they are not investigating a serial killer
APD, troopers issue joint statement debunking serial killer rumors
Following the Anchorage Assembly passing an increase to the residential exemption, Anchorage...
Anchorage homeowners could see significant changes in property tax bills due to residential exemptions

Latest News

Court halts decision to shut down king salmon fishery
Photo of Anchorage people mover bus
Anchorage fined nearly $80,000 for silica dust exposure on municipality’s buses
Anchorage fined nearly $80,000 for silica dust exposure on municipality’s buses
Mat-Su leads the state in new single-family home construction
Mat-Su Valley housing construction