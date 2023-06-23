Public radio in rural Alaska express concern about state budget cuts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska recently announced the 2024 Fiscal Year budget, as well as the vetoes to items that would have reduced funding. Included in that was $1 million that would be going to public radio stations across Alaska.

Several stations in rural areas of Alaska say that this could heavily affect rural areas, as radio can be vital to distributing information to villages like Kotzebue, home to KOTZ-AM.

“We’re the only radio station for hundreds of miles. You know, our signal even reaches to Russia. Like, we’re the only source for people to get information if they’re not in a place with internet access,” KOTZ News Director Desiree Hagan said.

Hagan also noted how many elders in rural communities rely on the radio for public information concerning community issues such as boil water notices.

The manager at the KUCB station, Lauren Adams, said their radio station is the only source of local news for Unalaska, and that the Cares Act is the source of funding that is keeping reporters at the station employed. She says that if a similar veto happens next year, she isn’t sure if the station can keep them employed.

“If we didn’t have these Cares Act funds, I cannot tell you with certainty that we’d have any reporters working at KUCB,” Adams said.

Adams said the station gets most of its funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as well as funding from the community. Hagan says the station also gets a large amount of its funding through pull tabs.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a prepared statement that the 2024 budget is financially responsible and has Alaska’s future in mind.

“Budgets should reflect the values of Alaskans; the FY24 budget accomplishes that. We continue to invest in public safety, public education, and economic development. While this is a responsible budget for FY24, I look forward to working with lawmakers and Alaskans to establish a long-term, sustainable fiscal plan,” Dunleavy said in the statement.

A spokesman for the governor said he was unavailable for an interview this week.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.