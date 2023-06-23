Temperatures to warm near 70 into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of some passing showers this morning, breaks in the clouds are already occurring across Southcentral. This will pave the way for some sunshine to warm us into the mid to upper-60s for inland regions of Southcentral. Coastal regions will see some peeks of sunshine, with temperatures expected to top out near 60. While we can’t rule out some showery activity remaining with us, we’re largely dry for many until Saturday night.

You’ll want to get outside for the first part of the weekend, as temperatures make a run near 70 for parts of Southcentral not only today but into your Saturday as well. Starting Saturday afternoon, a storm will build northward through the Gulf of Alaska, initially impacting Kodiak. The storm will move into the rest of Southcentral overnight Saturday into Sunday. This will provide some impacts to us in the form of increased rainfall, windy conditions and temperatures struggling to climb out of the upper 50s and lower 60s.

This storm resembles what we typically see in the fall, so be prepared for winds that could gust upwards of 40 mph, if not higher in some locations. We’ll keep the chance for some showers with us through most of next week and as June comes to a close, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s.

Southeast is set to see the return to widespread rain by the latter half of the weekend, so enjoy the dry time for now. With temperatures warming near 70 today, it will be beautiful with some peeks of sunshine. As the rain and clouds build in, afternoon highs are set to drop back into the lower-60s as early as Sunday.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.