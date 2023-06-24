1 dead in Tok vehicle collision

TOK, Alaska (KTUU) - One person has died after a collision involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in Tok on Thursday.

According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, troopers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash at Mile 122 of the Tok Cutoff involving two motorcycles and a pickup.

The driver of the pickup truck was unharmed, while both the motorcycle riders both required medical transport. During the trip to medical services, 40-year-old Sherjung Dhillon of Florida died.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision. Troopers say an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.