1 dead in Tok vehicle collision

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOK, Alaska (KTUU) - One person has died after a collision involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in Tok on Thursday.

According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, troopers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash at Mile 122 of the Tok Cutoff involving two motorcycles and a pickup.

The driver of the pickup truck was unharmed, while both the motorcycle riders both required medical transport. During the trip to medical services, 40-year-old Sherjung Dhillon of Florida died.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision. Troopers say an investigation is underway.

