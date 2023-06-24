Coast Guard sees high volume of medevac requests

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Semper Paratus — always ready. Those are the words the United States Coast Guard lives by.

“This is the mission we’re up here to do,” District 17 Search and Rescue Manager Jennifer Whitcomb said.

Since 2019, the Coast Guard has seen an increasing number of requests from the public for medevac services each fiscal year.

This year shows a similar trend — from Oct. 1 of 2022 to June 15 of 2023, the Coast Guard has received 222 total requests. The Coast Guard responded with assistance to 163 of those requests.

Coast Guard sees ongoing trend of high medevac request (KTUU)

“We’re on pace to exceed our numbers from last year if our pace continues as it has been going,” Whitcomb said.

The Coast Guard’s 222 calls from October through June is just 48 calls shy of surpassing the 296 requests it received during the entire 2022 fiscal year. It’s only 24 responses from matching last year’s total of 163. But for trained first responders, it’s not necessarily cause for concern.

“I wouldn’t call it alarming. We take them case by case and we evaluate and we respond,” Whitcomb said.

The agency said it cannot speculate why it has seen an increase in medevac requests in Alaska, but said it has a better picture of why it is seeing an increase in those request from Cruise ships.

“Because they are more people on cruise ships this year. The numbers are higher, in terms of passenger counts and also number of vessels visiting,” Whitcomb said.

As of June 15, the Coast Guard has received 14 medevac requests from cruise ships. During the last fiscal year it saw 26 in total.

Officials say those numbers could increase due to the number of cruise ships calling in Alaska, which often provide off-ship excursions for passengers.

“If that means more people out having adventures, then I would say statistically there’s going to be more cases. And we will just as respond as they come in,” Whitcomb said.

