Here’s the forecast for the last weekend of June

July will be here before you know it!
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last weekend of June is here and there is little change to report in the overall weather pattern across the state.

A low circulates over the Aleutians, and that is supporting rounds of rain that move north and push rain and showers through southern Alaska.

The ridge of high pressure that has kept the Southeast region of Alaska dry with mild temperatures through the last week, will be moving on as the weekend starts.

Highs in Juneau made it to the lower 70s on Friday.

Hot spot Friday, June 23 was Northway with 80 degrees. The cold spot was Point Thomson, with a summer chill of 28 degrees.

