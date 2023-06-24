Lawmakers, school leaders urge special legislative session

By Shannon Cole
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A letter sent from the school board president and the superintendent of the Anchorage School District urges lawmakers representing Anchorage to call a special session of the legislature after the Governor’s budget vetoes deep cuts to education spending.

The letter, sent on behalf of Anchorage School Board president Margo Bellamy and Anchorage School District superintendent Jharrett Bryanntt, says vetoes to the state’s 2024 fiscal year operating budget “put Alaska’s public education system at risk”.

“Please call a special legislative session to ensure adequate funding for Alaska’s schools,” the letter said.

The district, which is closing school campuses to reduce spending in the face of a $48 million budget shortfall, says that its budget is “reliant on $65 million in one-time funds” and that ongoing financial woes are impacting the district’s ability to hire and retain teachers. ASD made efforts throughout the last school year to keep parents and the public aware of the potential changes to the school district if their budget needs were not met — including a reduction in sports and activities, consolidation of middle grades, and a change in special programs.

With the 2023-24 school year set to begin in just eight weeks, concerns for the future are mounting.

“Looking ahead to FY 2024-25, ASD will have a structural deficit of roughly $90 million, hindering ASD’s ability to recruit and retain its educators, and to support the increased costs associated with implementing the Alaska Reads Act. Given the uncertainty of the State funding of education, ASD may use the $25 million in one-time funds it expects to receive in FY 2023-24 to help offset the budget deficit in the following year,” the letter said.

The letter can be read in its entirety below.

