Nationally, the battle over abortion rights hasn’t quieted down but in Alaska abortion remains legal.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down laws guaranteeing abortion access in America. The decision left some states rushing to craft their own abortion laws, but in Alaska there hasn’t been a change.

Although abortion rights aren’t specifically mentioned, the Alaska constitution has a privacy clause that protects medical decisions, and the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled more than once that it includes the right to an abortion.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocate Rose O’Hara-Jolley is among those hoping to expand abortion rights in Alaska.

“We want everyone to have more access to all health care decisions they need to make in this state,” O’Hara-Jolley said.

Planned Parenthood is currently involved in a lawsuit with the state over who can provide abortion services.

“Our top priority is expanding equitable access to abortion across the state,” O’Hara-Jolley said. “In a state with so many rural communities that lack access to health care in general, we are working to continue to expand access to abortions and reproductive health care.”

Jim Minnery with the Alaska Family Council is fighting for the opposite.

“Abortion is the taking of an unborn life so it’s an obvious answer,” Minnery said. “Of course we would like to see abortion be unthinkable.”

The Alaska Family Council backed a ballot proposition in November to call a Constitutional Convention — which could have resulted in abortion restrictions being put in place. But Alaskans voted it down. Minnery said the Council would continue to push for an abortion ban and also offer more support to women who are considering abortions.

“It’s like the civil rights, so you don’t stop fighting for the rights of those who are most vulnerable,” Minnery said. “So we will continue, of course, to protect innocent unborn but also to protect the rights of women to be informed when they make that hard decision.”

According to data from the State Department of Health, the number of abortions has stayed relatively steady in recent years. In 2017 — the first year state data is available — the number of abortions reported in Alaska was 1,255. The most recent data from 2021 shows 1,226 abortions reported that year.

Other state data from 2021 show most people who had abortions — 86% of the total number — were in their 20s and 30s. The majority were white (53%) and experiencing a first-time abortion (66%). The majority of terminations occurred between 7-9 weeks of pregnancy.

It’s a picture that could change some time in the future — but for now, many say, that isn’t likely.

