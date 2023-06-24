‘Pablo Escobar of Fairbanks’ sentenced for drug trafficking operation

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who called himself the Pablo Escobar of Fairbanks has been sentenced to a total of 65 years in prison on charges related to a drug trafficking and robbery.

On June 21, 33-year-old Cody Stockton was sentenced to 50 years behind bars for first-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The following day, he received an additional 15 years for first-degree robbery.

The court believes Stockton was the leader of a drug trafficking enterprise in which he trained women to carry narcotics in their bodies on flights between states.

Assistant attorney general Katholyn Runnels, who prosecuted the trafficking case, told the court that Stockton had compared himself to a Colombian drug lord, saying he was “the Pablo Escobar of Fairbanks”.

Stockton continued to direct additional sales of drugs while incarcerated by instructing others “how to mail books from a national chain with drugs hidden inside.”

According to court documents, Stockton transported drugs between states by training women to carry narcotics in their body cavities on flights between Washington and Alaska in 2021 and 2022. Stockton supplied the drugs to the women several times a week, each one carrying three to six ounces of heroin to Fairbanks.

Investigators from the Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police Department, and Drug Enforcement Administration were able to tracked Stockton to Seattle and were able to establish ties between him and a drug ring overseen by someone using the alias “Randell Mailloux”. Investigators also believe Stockton was the primary supplier of heroin and methamphetamine in the Fairbanks area for the period between February of 2021 and April of 2022.

Following his arrest in Washington by a joint taskforce comprised of members of several law enforcement entities, Stockton was extradited back to Alaska for prosecution of a robbery in January of 202, as well as a separate drug charge.

The robbery charges stem from an incident in January of 2021 in which Stockton attempted to steal merchandise from the Fairbanks Walmart store. When store personnel attempted to confront him, Stockton fired a taser at them and escaped on foot.

Investigators also found that in April of 2021, two large packages linked to Stockton were mailed from Seattle, Wash. to Fairbanks containing a total of 880 grams of methamphetamine.

In December of 2022, Stockton was tried and found guilty on one count of first-degree and two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, the latter of which were merged in sentencing. A separate jury found Stockton guilty of first-degree robbery in February 2023.

At sentencing, Superior Court Judge Paul R. Lyle expressed belief that Stockton “had no rehabilitative potential and zero respect for authority.”

“The only way to keep the public safe from Mr. Stockton is to keep Mr. Stockton away from the public,” Lyle said.

