Pollinators critical to food supply declining in numbers

Loss have habitat and climate change are reducing the number of pollinators.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Plants, including delicious fruits and vegetables, can’t grow without a little help from their pollinating friends. Bees, butterflies, moths, birds and bats all act as pollinators, and are celebrated during Pollinator Week.

According to the National Park Service, “almost 90% of wild flowering plants and 75% of food crops around the world depend on pollination for successful see and fruit production.”

They are vital to the food supply.

“One out of every three bites of our food, including fruits, vegetables, chocolate, coffee, nuts, and spices, is created with the help of pollinators,” says Farmers.gov.

“So if you like to eat, we need to help these guys,” said Patrick Ryan, Education Specialist at the Alaska Botanical Garden. “They provide pollination for over 180,000 different plant species and more than 1,200 crops.”

The NPS cites a United Nations-sponsored report that estimates about 40% of invertebrate pollinators —bees, butterflies, moths — and almost 17% of vertebrate pollinators are “threatened with extinction.”

The proposed causes of this drop in numbers range from climate change to habitat destruction to use of pesticides.

“Stay away from the deadly stuff, which in my opinion that we really don’t need those kinds of things,” Ryan said. “If you have aphids on your plants, there are soap sprays that you can use and nothing quite so toxic.”

Ryan also recommends planting a variety of flowers with something blooming throughout the season.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

