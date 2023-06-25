ADF&G Board of Fisheries hosts workgroup session

Board of Fisheries hosts workgroup session to discuss how to get data vital for forming regulations to the public and Board of Fisheries in a timely manner.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three members of the ADF&G Board of Fisheries were joined by ADF&G staff for a workgroup session to discuss ways to optimize making public information available for the public.

While the workgroup had no authority to make or change the regulations, they deemed the discussion important as the method of enacting regulations heavily relies on public proposals as well as public testimony.

One of the main obstacles to getting information out earlier is that it could result in the public using information that would not be the most current.

“It’s a public process. So I do agree that we, it’d be nice to get the information out a little bit earlier if we could,” Board of Fisheries member John Jensen said.

Regulations adopted at Board of Fisheries meetings come from the public as they write proposals and give testimony concerning regulations in their communities. The concern is that if the board and the public get the information too late, the board’s process will be hindered.

But on the other hand, if the department has to provide information sooner, it could force the board process to work off of preliminary data rather than a full data set.

At the conclusion of the meeting, board and department members involved in the meeting said they would be interested in hearing public comment on this subject to hear further ideas on how distributing information for board meetings can be streamlined.

