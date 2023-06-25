Celebrate Pride ‘23 Festival and parade draws hundreds to Delaney Park Strip

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a three-year hiatus, the Anchorage Pride Parade has returned.

“We’re having a great time down here on our park strip,” said Daphne Doall La Chores, a Pride Fest participant. “It’s always important for all of our community to be seen to be heard and to be pride.”

Alaska’s LGBTQ+ community, and allies, are continuing to celebrate Pride Month with festivals and events across the U.S. as a parade and festival drew hundreds to the Delaney Park Strip in downtown Anchorage Saturday. The 2023 Anchorage Pride Parade was hosted by the Alaskans Together Foundation, Saturday, June 24, at the Delaney Park Strip. The parade started on E. St. and 9th Ave. and made its way to the Delaney Park Strip - followed by the Celebrate Pride ‘23 Festival.

June marks pride month’s start, a celebration commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York. The celebration of pride month is also a way to recognize the lives of LGBTQ+ people. Saturday’s events were hosted by Alaskans Together for Equality - with colorful floats, lively music and dusted-off rainbow flags. The parade drew more than 25 groups and floats, as well as about 350 people.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.