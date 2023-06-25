Summer Solstice Festival comes alive in downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Summer Solstice has come and gone, but that hasn’t stopped the Anchorage community from celebrating the turning point of the season at the Anchorage Summer Solstice Festival.

The event happened on 4th Ave. from G to E street and went from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

“We had a really long winter, and it was hard on everybody, right? Like the amount of snow we got, the cold and the length of time,” said event attendee Bryan Hawkins. “We’re all just ready for a really good summer and to kick it off, right? This is a great way to get it going.”

Activities included live music, food vendors, a three-on-three basketball tournament.

“Definitely check out the music, hang out by the music,” said Denali Jones, another attendee. “That’s the best spot, blows your ears.”

The three-on-three basketball tournament was hosted by the organization TruGame, which trains high school players athletically and academically to elevate to the collegiate level.

“It’s super cool,” basketball player Nathan Fromm said. “It’s good to enjoy the summertime. It’s good to see you know, the younger kids and just bringing everyone together. You know? It’s real fun.”

This was the 20th anniversary of the event and was hosted by the Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

