4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say

West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the lodge pool.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia officials said a 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a lodge on Saturday.

The West Virginia State Police said SkyLynn Brewer died during a family gathering at Chief Logan Lodge in Logan.

Troopers said SkyLynn was not wearing a flotation device at the time of the drowning.

First responders said it was too late to save the child by the time they arrived.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water.

Attempts to resuscitate SkyLynn were made, and she was taken to the hospital where efforts were continued but none were successful.

An autopsy will be conducted in Charleston to determine the child’s exact cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former judge is on trial, facing charges of perjury.
Former Homer judge arraigned on perjury charges
(Source: Gray News)
‘Pablo Escobar of Fairbanks’ sentenced for drug trafficking operation
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland responds to governor's...
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District responds to education funding veto
Protest held over rising cost of rent in Anchorage
Protest held over rising cost of rent in Anchorage
A celebration of the Summer Solstice takes place in downtown Anchorage, taking over much of the...
Summer Solstice Festival comes alive in downtown Anchorage

Latest News

Protest held over rising cost of rent in Anchorage
Protest held over rising cost of rent in Anchorage
Standing in the mid afternoon heat, a worker takes a drink during a parking lot asphalt...
Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east
President Joe Biden: 'Let me emphasize. We gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to...
Biden calls mutiny a ‘struggle within the Russian system’ and says US and NATO played no part
Severe storms, scorching heat put millions at risk
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters