Clouds, hints of sun but more rain on the way

Mostly cloudy skies linger across much of the state
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting off the work week with mostly cloudy skies across Southcentral. Sunny breaks are expected by the afternoon for Anchorage and the Mat-Su. Anchorage has a chance to see some showers in the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain moves into Kodiak by Monday night with the front swinging into Southcentral on Tuesday bringing rain to coastal areas.

Southeast should expect rain on Monday with heavy amounts moving through Juneau. There is a pause in the precipitation on Tuesday but then the same front moving through Southcentral on Tuesday will slide into Southeast Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Interior Alaska will see highs in the mid to low 70s. Sunshine to start the day but the clouds and those afternoon and evening thunderstorms move in later.

