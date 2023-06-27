BUCKLAND, Alaska (KTUU) - Ten people aboard a charter flight are safe after a scary landing while arriving at a city in the Northwest Arctic Borough on Monday.

According to Bering Air, a caravan plane popped a tire upon landing in Buckland from the Red Dog Mine, resulting in the plane running off the runway.

“No one was injured,” Bering Air spokesperson David Olson wrote in an email. “The aircraft had a flat main tire upon landing and pulled off the runway with minor damage to the aircraft.”

Passenger Richard Ballot said he just hoped, “everybody would be OK.”

Ballot said the pilot almost kept the plane on the runway before it veered off into some bushes.

“We bounced and we were going good down the runway. We went about a quarter ways down the runway and then the right side tire gave out, popped, and we started veering right pretty quick. We were still going at a good speed,” Ballot said.

Ballot said he hopes to never experience a landing like the one on Monday.

“I feel like that’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal,” Ballot said.

10 people safe after plane pops tire while landing in Western Alaska (Richard Ballot)

