Cool and cloudy to start the week but warmer and sunnier by the weekend

Active weather conditions will keep chances for showers high across Southcentral through Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey's Monday weather update.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures flirted with 70 degrees both Friday and Saturday, but a front came roaring through Sunday, dropping temperatures and bringing in the wind.

Peak wind gusts reached 44 miles per hour in Anchorage, 59 mph at Arctic Valley, and over 70 mph in Potter Valley at about 1,000 feet. High winds were also felt down Turnagain Arm and across the Kenai Peninsula. The wind has since tapered off, but the cool air, clouds, and showers remain.

Anchorage hit a high temperature of just 58° Monday as of 7 p.m. That’s 7° below the normal high temperature for this time of year.

We’ll continue to see cool conditions Tuesday, with chances for light rain in Anchorage. Heavier rain is likely in Seward, Whitter, and across Prince William Sound. More widespread and heavier showers are likely in Anchorage and the Valley Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, we’ll see a break between storms, bringing more sunshine, and warmer conditions. You can expect highs back in the mid-60s Saturday.

Enjoy the break from needing to water the lawn and garden for a few days,

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest held over rising cost of rent in Anchorage
Protest held over rising cost of rent in Anchorage
A former judge is on trial, facing charges of perjury.
Former Homer judge arraigned on perjury charges
(Source: Gray News)
‘Pablo Escobar of Fairbanks’ sentenced for drug trafficking operation
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court building. The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its...
The Supreme Court’s biggest decisions are coming. Here’s what they could say
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland responds to governor's...
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District responds to education funding veto

Latest News

Chie Meteorologist Melissa Frey's Monday weather update.
Cool showers likely before weekend warm-up
Statewide Forecast for Monday, Jun. 26, 2023
Clouds, hints of sun but more rain on the way
Statewide Forecast for Monday, Jun. 26, 2023
Eagle catches fish-Nancy Freeborn 06-23-23
Here’s the forecast for the last weekend of June