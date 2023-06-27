Cool and cloudy to start the week but warmer and sunnier by the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures flirted with 70 degrees both Friday and Saturday, but a front came roaring through Sunday, dropping temperatures and bringing in the wind.

Peak wind gusts reached 44 miles per hour in Anchorage, 59 mph at Arctic Valley, and over 70 mph in Potter Valley at about 1,000 feet. High winds were also felt down Turnagain Arm and across the Kenai Peninsula. The wind has since tapered off, but the cool air, clouds, and showers remain.

Anchorage hit a high temperature of just 58° Monday as of 7 p.m. That’s 7° below the normal high temperature for this time of year.

We’ll continue to see cool conditions Tuesday, with chances for light rain in Anchorage. Heavier rain is likely in Seward, Whitter, and across Prince William Sound. More widespread and heavier showers are likely in Anchorage and the Valley Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, we’ll see a break between storms, bringing more sunshine, and warmer conditions. You can expect highs back in the mid-60s Saturday.

Enjoy the break from needing to water the lawn and garden for a few days,

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.