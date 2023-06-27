Downtown Anchorage hotel benefits from new loan program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Aviator Hotel, which was recently purchased by former Anchorage Mayor Mark Begich and former State Revenue Commissioner Sheldon Fisher, is the second big project in the state to receive a loan under a new program called C-PACER (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resilience). The program, in this case administered by the Municipality of Anchorage, allows commercial and industrial property owners to finance up to 100% of clean energy projects and other resilience projects including seismic improvements.

The fixed-rate loans are provided by private lenders and paid back over time by a special assessment against the property, according to Anchorage C-PACER Director Melanie Lucas-Conwell.

Unlike conventional loans, the amount is attached to the property rather than the borrower, and if the building is sold the obligation to pay the assessment is transferred to the new owner.

Lucas-Conwell said the program can fuel economic growth in the community by helping to retrofit older buildings as well as finance new construction.

“We all know how much our buildings need upgrades in Anchorage,” she said. “The program is also available now for new construction which we are very excited to see.”

In the case of the Aviator, Fisher said they received $5.5 million for energy upgrades that are already paying off.

“A third-party engineer estimated that we would save around $600,000 a year,” Fisher said. “Over a 20-year expected life, that will be more than $12 million, and that’s not bad for a $5.5 million dollar investment.”

The hotel is being completely renovated to what Begich described as a boutique hotel that will also include an on-site restaurant, brewery and large heated deck. The amenities are meant to appeal to locals as well. Begich said some rooms will be ready this fall but the entire project should be completed and ready to open in early spring or summer, in time for next year’s tourist season.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.