Downtown Anchorage hotel benefits from new loan program

The Aviator Hotel in Anchorage is taking advantage of a new loan program for energy upgrades
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Aviator Hotel, which was recently purchased by former Anchorage Mayor Mark Begich and former State Revenue Commissioner Sheldon Fisher, is the second big project in the state to receive a loan under a new program called C-PACER (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resilience). The program, in this case administered by the Municipality of Anchorage, allows commercial and industrial property owners to finance up to 100% of clean energy projects and other resilience projects including seismic improvements.

The fixed-rate loans are provided by private lenders and paid back over time by a special assessment against the property, according to Anchorage C-PACER Director Melanie Lucas-Conwell.

Unlike conventional loans, the amount is attached to the property rather than the borrower, and if the building is sold the obligation to pay the assessment is transferred to the new owner.

Lucas-Conwell said the program can fuel economic growth in the community by helping to retrofit older buildings as well as finance new construction.

“We all know how much our buildings need upgrades in Anchorage,” she said. “The program is also available now for new construction which we are very excited to see.”

In the case of the Aviator, Fisher said they received $5.5 million for energy upgrades that are already paying off.

“A third-party engineer estimated that we would save around $600,000 a year,” Fisher said. “Over a 20-year expected life, that will be more than $12 million, and that’s not bad for a $5.5 million dollar investment.”

The hotel is being completely renovated to what Begich described as a boutique hotel that will also include an on-site restaurant, brewery and large heated deck. The amenities are meant to appeal to locals as well. Begich said some rooms will be ready this fall but the entire project should be completed and ready to open in early spring or summer, in time for next year’s tourist season.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest held over rising cost of rent in Anchorage
Protest held over rising cost of rent in Anchorage
A former judge is on trial, facing charges of perjury.
Former Homer judge arraigned on perjury charges
(Source: Gray News)
‘Pablo Escobar of Fairbanks’ sentenced for drug trafficking operation
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court building. The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its...
The Supreme Court’s biggest decisions are coming. Here’s what they could say
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland responds to governor's...
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District responds to education funding veto

Latest News

Protest held over rising cost of rent in Anchorage
Protest held over rising cost of rent in Anchorage
Beaded telephone by Alaska Native artist Paula Rasmus-Dede.
New Juneau exhibit features the works of 56 Alaska Native women artists
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol...
U.S. Surgeon General, Sen. Sullivan address suicide risks by young girls
The Aviator Hotel in Anchorage is taking advantage of a new loan program for energy upgrades