Man dies in rollover crash on Seward Highway

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was killed early Tuesday morning when the car he was driving went off the road and rolled near Bird Point on the Seward Highway.

The Anchorage Police Department responded to the crash at 4:19 a.m. at milepost 95.5 of the highway, just east of Bird Point.

Police said the black Audi four-door car the man was driving was headed towards Anchorage when it went off the roadway on the right side and rolled several times, resulting in the driver being ejected from the car. No one else was in the car at the time.

Police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was then pronounced dead, according to police. His name will be released publicly once his next of kin are notified.

