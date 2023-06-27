Man sentenced for Seward Highway crash that killed 2, injured 6

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A motorist whose impaired driving led to the deaths of two people was sentenced on Monday by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson.

According to the Department of Law, 42-year-old Michael Anthony Oliver received a sentence of 15 years with four years suspended after crashing his Subaru into two other cars in June 2020 on the Seward Highway. Oliver was charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of DUI.

Original: Two fatalities, four injuries in Seward Highway crash

The crash resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries of six others. Oliver, who was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, crossed over a double yellow line at Mile 81 of the Seward Highway, crashing head-on into a Jeep, killing Michael Witman and his 6-year-old daughter and injuring his wife, Delinda, and their 9-year-old daughter.

After colliding with the Witman’s vehicle, Oliver’s Subaru was T-boned by a second vehicle, resulting in four more injured persons.

“It was a sunny afternoon with dry roads. Oliver’s vehicle passed an inspection after the crash. No apparent external forces could be found for the cause of the crash,” the Department of Law wrote in a release.

Oliver was sentenced to seven years with two years suspended for each of the two deaths in the collision, and one year flat, consecutively, for driving under the influence of methamphetamine.

