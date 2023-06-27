NASA system can recycle astronauts’ sweat and pee on the ISS

NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.
NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Astronauts may soon be drinking recycled urine and sweat on the International Space Station.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced its engineers have found a way to recycle those liquids from astronauts on the ISS.

While the idea might make some people squeamish, it’s a way to meet one of astronauts’ basic needs, water, without resupply missions from Earth.

Each crew member needs about a gallon of water per day for consumption, food preparation and hygiene.

NASA said the new system works to collect wastewater and moisture released into the cabin air from astronauts’ breath and sweat. It gets treated and processed into clean and potable water.

Scientists said it’s been carefully tested and has proven reliable.

NASA said the process is similar to some city water distribution systems on Earth but far superior.

