Taxpayers charged $5,000 per month for storing unbuilt Navigation Center materials

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are multiple visions and plans addressing the homeless crisis in Anchorage, yet makeshift camps and tents remain scattered across the city since the closure of the Sullivan Arena as a shelter in May.

Homelessness is one of the most pressing issues facing the Anchorage area. The Navigation Center, which is not complete or even approved, is still costing taxpayers thousands of dollars each month. According to a municipal document from last year, storage of materials for the proposed center costs $5,000 per month even after the project was halted last year.

Anchorage’s Clean Slate Strategy established a deadline of Nov. 1, 2023, for the city to establish a permanent, low-barrier homeless shelter. Construction would have to begin this week to meet that deadline, said Mayor Dave Bronson.

“The ball’s in the Assembly’s court,” Bronson said. “They’re going to have to figure cold weather sheltering out. I’ve given it my best for two years. I came up with, two years ago, a solution. We had studied it extensively. We looked at 72 different sites around the city. The group that did the study settled on that site. We went with it.”

Construction that began on the Navigation Center was not formally approved. It was halted by the Anchorage Assembly during the fall of 2022.

“There was certainly concern hearing about the work that had already been done that was not approved that was recently the subject of a settlement, and there was not, again, a clear plan about where the rest of the funding would come from, what that operating funding would look like because you have to fund it every year,” Anchorage Assembly member Anna Brawley said.

Brawley, and Assembly Chair Chris Constant, said the administration and Assembly have been working together more often in the last few months.

“I’m encouraged by the discussion that we’ve been having recently where the Health Department provided a general operating plan, said it would cost almost $8 million a year to operate, not including utility expenses,” Brawley said. “And then we do have a more realistic estimate as far as how much it will cost to build.”

That estimate is about $12.2 million.

Even in waiting, the Navigation Center is costing taxpayers money to store building materials in the Lower 48 and Canada.

“If they’re half as frustrated as I am, they’re very frustrated,” Bronson said.

It’s unclear how long taxpayers have been paying for materials to be stored. A municipal document from October of 2022 shows the tax burden.

“The structure is complete and ready for pickup in Utah/Canada,” wrote former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski on Oct. 7, 2022. “Storage for the structure is $5,000 per month until it ships.”

The proposal for the Navigation Center was tabled until August.

“It’s got to be a place that’s good for both them, that is safety and warmth and cleanliness, but it also needs to be good for the taxpayer because the taxpayer is footing this bill,” Bronson said. “We’ve got to execute on this before cold sets in and quite frankly right now I don’t know how that’s going to happen.”

