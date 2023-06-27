Unsettled weather pattern keeps showers in the forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The song of the season across much of Alaska continues to be a cool, cloudy and wet weather pattern. Only 5 days this year have seen highs climb above 65 degrees, it’s the fewest on record for Anchorage since 2010. While temperatures do slowly warm this week, it’s likely we’ll close this month with temperatures remaining in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

An area of low pressure remains anchored in the Bering Sea, keeping much of the state seeing more of the same weather. It’s a pattern that unfortunately shows no signs of letting up, even as we close the door on June and welcome in July. While the clouds and rain are keeping much of the state on the cooler side, there’s still the potential that some areas of thunderstorms could fire through the Interior. This comes as some sunshine breaks could allow for temperatures to warm into the 70s, fueling the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Looking at the long-term pattern, troughing looks to remain the stronghold across the state. This will not only mean more of the same weather pattern, but meaning daily highs for the foreseeable future will stay in the lower 60s. It’s looking fairly certain that our run into the upper 60s will be put on pause for the time being. In fact, it doesn’t look like we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s for at least the next one and a half to two weeks.

Enjoy what dry and sunny weather we do see, as June comes to a close.

