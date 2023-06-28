Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days

Buster was finally adopted from the Greenville Humane Society after 232 days.
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A special dog who spent nearly eight months waiting for his forever home at a South Carolina animal shelter now has a new family.

On Wednesday, the Greenville Humane Society said Buster, a 2-year-old retriever mix who was at the shelter for 232 days, has been adopted. He was the shelter’s longest resident at the time.

WHNS featured Buster’s many tricks in a showcase in early June to help him find a family who would love his unique personality.

“Buster has always had a special place in our hearts and we’re so happy for the support of the community in sharing his story,” the Greenville Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “He waited so patiently for his perfect family, and we’re so happy for him! Happy tails, sweet Buster.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view from Bird Point on the Seward Highway, Alaska.
Man dies in rollover crash on Seward Highway
Taxpayers charged $5,000 per month for storing unbuilt Navigation Center materials
Taxpayers charged $5,000 per month for storing unbuilt Navigation Center materials
Buckland plane scary landing
10 people safe after plane pops tire while landing in Western Alaska
Alaska senator urges state to investigate possible Hilcorp violations around Cook Inlet leases
Alaska senator urges state to investigate possible Hilcorp violations around Cook Inlet leases
A motorist whose impaired driving led to the deaths of two people was sentenced on Monday by...
Man sentenced for Seward Highway crash that killed 2, injured 6

Latest News

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby.
Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago
Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and...
Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks
Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission prepare for a field hearing in...
US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings
An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California