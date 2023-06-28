Environmental authorities caution residents of oil spill at University Lake Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A warning from state environmental officials is going out regarding a pollution problem in University Lake in Anchorage.

State officials say they got a report last week of roughly 20 gallons of oil that were spilled in the popular university area lake. It’s a popular destination in Anchorage, with both on-leash and off-leash trails for dogs to play and an occasional swim for people.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is warning people or animals to not go into the water; caution tape and signs have been placed near areas where the oil has been seen.

Still, that hasn’t stopped some from getting in.

Caution tape put up around border of the Lake where the oil is. (Lexi Yelverton)

According to the department, around 20 gallons of oil spilled from an oil/water separator in the drainage system.

“If you’re accustomed to fishing here, don’t do that. If you smell or see fuel, don’t consume fish from this lake,” warned DEC spokesperson Kelly Rawalt. “For the time being, don’t allow your dogs to swim, don’t swim yourself in this lake, and the most I can say is that we’re doing our best to actively monitor it in conjunction with the Municipality of Anchorage.”

The municipality and the environmental agency have responded to the sheen with a boom and other material that can collect oil off of the surface, but the oil is nevertheless concerning to some residents who normally bring their dogs to the lake.

“You can see all the gross icky going on there, which is a super bummer because this is such a great place to get your steps in if you’re working over at the hospital or pet all the great dogs,” said Melissa Bunch, who takes walks by the lake nearly every day. “So hopefully they won’t get sick from jumping in there or whatnot.”

“I am concerned over here,” added Tina Schnell, who said she walks her five dogs at the lake on most weeks. “I won’t let them — and I tell people too — to not let their dogs go in that area, because you can really smell it. You can’t really see it, but you can smell it.”

Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation caution sign. (Lexi Yelverton)

Others, though, were not bothered by the spill.

“I’m not worried about it because I keep them out of this side of the lake,” dog owner Cliff Murray said. “I let them in over where the freshwater comes in on the far side of the lake.”

Currently, the DEC is unsure if the oil is thick enough to be recoverable.

“Our primary interest is human health and safety, so I mentioned that before, but I just wanted to hit that home, so please report any impacted wildlife to us,” Rawalt said.

So far, the department says there are no reports of any people or animals being contaminated, with the exception of ducks in the area which will be monitored by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Wildlife Service.

“At this time from what we understand, nothing else is being released to the environment and this, for the most part, is dissipating and becoming less of a threat, which is good news,” Rawalt said.

Wildlife impacts can be reported to the Department of Environmental Conservation by calling (907) 269-3063. The DEC and wildlife agencies will continue to keep an eye on the lake and alter their response as the need arises.

