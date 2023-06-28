Legendary bush pilot’s daughter, wife reflect on his life after tragic fatal crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jim Tweto’s family remains strong after the death of the well-known pilot and star of the Discovery Channel reality show “Flying Wild Alaska.”

Tweto, 68, from Unalakleet, died in a plane crash on June 16 near Shaktoolik with outdoor guide Shane Reynolds, 45, of Orofino, Idaho. Tweto leaves behind a legacy of countless friends and pilots who his family said he raised.

Ariel, one of Tweto’s three daughters, and his widowed wife Ferno are strong and composed for having recently gone through tragedy. The women say they want Jim remembered as a humble man with a great sense of humor who, in their words, raised countless pilots in Alaska through his friendship, mentorship and the effect he had on others.

Ferno and Ariel lost a husband and dad in that plane crash, two days before Father’s Day.

”It hasn’t gotten easier yet, really,” Ariel Tweto said. “Slowly we’ve been smiling more and laughing more. We’re strong and we have each other. We have my aunties and sisters, pilots, other sisters.”

Ferno Tweto said her husband comforted her the day he died.

“The instant it happened, I was just getting onto our deck, and he always knows I love ravens the best, the birds, and I can do a bunch of different calls,” Ferno said. “I went out onto the deck because there was a bunch of ravens circling our house. That was pretty cool.

“Shortly after, I found out about it. I think he sent some ravens to comfort me.”

Jim Tweto died doing what he loved, Ariel said, and he raised countless pilots — men and women — who wouldn’t be pilots if it wasn’t for them meeting her dad.

“Even like, flippin’ David Letterman had a crush on my dad,” Ariel said. “Like he was so fascinated with him, and just, people from all over the place, they just keep saying that, they loved him, or just inspired by him and just wanted to be just like Jim.”

The Twetos were featured on the Discovery Channel show “Flying Wild Alaska” on which Jim was a star.

Outside of his celebrity from the show, Tweto’s family talked about his sense of humor and love of blueberries.

“He’d eat it with yogurt and it would be so funny,” Ariel said. “You’d see him eating and then he would be doing sit-ups. He’d do his crunches that night and have his bowl of berries and yogurt right there and so he’d do a sit-up and then take a bite and then he’d eat a couple more — like ‘Dad!’”

When asked what they would say if Jim were still around, Ariel and Ferno kept the message simple.

“I love him and...” Ariel said.

“Thank you, thank you for everything,” the women said together.

“My little sister said, ‘He taught us so many lessons and gave us so many tools, now we just need to learn how to use those tools and grow up,’ and yeah, but he set us up perfectly,” Ariel said. “We just need to go out there and live now. My dad taught us everything and, mom, I would just say, ‘I love you’ and ‘Thank you so much.’”

