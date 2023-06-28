Municipality of Anchorage cracks down on downtown, Mountain View homeless camps

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The old Native Hospital site at Third and Ingra Streets has just over 100 tents, and the trash is growing.

On Monday, Mayor Dave Bronson and Anchorage Parks and Recreation Director Mike Braniff toured the growing homeless camp. Bronson ordered a big cleanup at the site and Braniff’s crews got right to work.

“There’s a lot of trash that’s beginning to accumulate on the site, we are getting a lot of community feedback about that and we are working to just clean it up and make it better,” Braniff said Tuesday, adding he expected crews to be at the site every day for the foreseeable future.

Braniff said the city isn’t asking anyone at the site to leave but that is not the case across town in Mountain View where abatement notices were posted Thursday at both Davis Park and the land across the street that surrounds a city snow dump. Braniff explained that the land is part of Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson but is leased by the city. He said military officials are concerned about the growing number of campers there.

“JBER command reached out to us about six weeks ago and asked us to honor the terms of our lease in which we’ve agreed to keep the property clean and free of camps,” Braniff said.

In an email, JBER officials said they did not specifically request the municipality to abate the camps but did confirm they have serious concerns about people entering an active area of the base.

“There have been recent attempts at breaching our installation which are attributed to camps of homeless people near parts of the perimeter,” the email said. “This is a significant concern from a security perspective, and any unauthorized access to the base is considered trespassing on a federal installation.”

Braniff said security and safety concerns justify abating the camp, but the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska disagrees. ACLU Attorney Ruth Botstein said she does not believe it’s legal given the city’s lack of shelter space.

“You can go to the municipality’s website today and see that there is literally no indoor shelter option for an adult who doesn’t have a place to live in this city today,” Botstein said. “We strongly feel that under those circumstances, the city can’t go around rousting people from their homes and forcing them to move on.”

Botstein said the ACLU planned to help campers file an appeal against the abatement order, much as it did for campers in Cuddy Park. She said that case has yet to be resolved.

For now, the abatement in Mountain View is scheduled to begin on July 5. With more than a hundred tents, Braniff said he expected it to take several weeks.

