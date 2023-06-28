Signs of drier weather looks to return into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain continues to fall across Southcentral this morning, with many locations already seeing a .10 to .20 inch of rain. With rain set to stick around for much of the morning and early afternoon, there’s a high probability that temperatures stay in the mid 50s today. This will mean back to back days where highs struggled to warm, thanks to the never changing weather pattern we’ve remained under this summer. While we have seen a few nice days here and there, a large chunk of the summer has been overwhelming cloudy and wet.

From Southcentral to Southeast, we can expect today to be a wet one. There is signs that as we welcome in the weekend, things begin to quiet down. While we’ll still expect to see some showery activity, only spotty to isolated coverage will be expected. This will allow temperatures to warm back near seasonal values, as highs this weekend look to make a run at 65. Should this occur, it will mark only the 6th time this year we’ve managed to warm at or above 65.

June is set to close as the coldest we’ve seen since 2008. While one would hope to see a change in the weather, there is signs that the cool, wet and breezy weather pattern will remain as we shift to July.

Beyond this weekend, our next chance of rain arrives for July 4.

Stay dry!

