US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, June 28, 2023
By Susan Montoya Bryan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced it will be funneling more resources toward addressing the alarming rate of disappearances and killings among Native Americans.

As part of a new outreach program, the agency will dispatch five attorneys and five coordinators to several regions around the country to help with investigations of unsolved cases and related crimes.

Their reach will span from New Mexico and Arizona to Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Michigan and Minnesota.

Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged that the crisis has shattered the lives of victims, their families and entire tribal communities.

“The Justice Department will continue to accelerate our efforts, in partnership with tribes, to keep their communities safe and pursue justice for American Indian and Alaska Native families,” Garland said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The announcement came as a special commission gathered in Albuquerque for one of its final field hearings as it works to develop recommendations on improving the response from law enforcement and coordination within local, state, tribal and federal justice systems.

The commission started its meeting with a prayer and a moment of silence as four colorful skirts were displayed at the front of the room in honor of those who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed.

Some commission members read the names of victims to be remembered, including Ashlynne Mike, an 11-year-old Navajo girl who was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered in northwestern New Mexico in 2016.

With seemingly insurmountable jurisdictional challenges, members of the federal commission have a difficult task ahead. Over the next three days, they will be listening to more heartbreaking stories from Native American families who have had loved ones vanish or turn up dead.

The goals of the 37-member commission include tracking and reporting data on missing-person, homicide and human trafficking cases and increasing information sharing with tribal governments on violent crimes investigations and other prosecutions on Indian lands.

Aside from making recommendations to the Interior and Justice departments, the commission also is tasked with boosting resources for survivors and victims’ families, such as providing access to social workers and counselors.

Elizabeth Hidalgo Reese, a member of Nambé Pueblo and senior policy advisor for Native American affairs at the White House, acknowledged the emotional toll that comes from victims and families sharing their stories.

“We need to understand this problem from every angle, we need to explore every possible solution,” she said at the start of Wednesday’s hearing. “So we do need to hear from all of you.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view from Bird Point on the Seward Highway, Alaska.
Man dies in rollover crash on Seward Highway
Taxpayers charged $5,000 per month for storing unbuilt Navigation Center materials
Taxpayers charged $5,000 per month for storing unbuilt Navigation Center materials
Buckland plane scary landing
10 people safe after plane pops tire while landing in Western Alaska
Alaska senator urges state to investigate possible Hilcorp violations around Cook Inlet leases
Alaska senator urges state to investigate possible Hilcorp violations around Cook Inlet leases
A motorist whose impaired driving led to the deaths of two people was sentenced on Monday by...
Man sentenced for Seward Highway crash that killed 2, injured 6

Latest News

Robert Breton, 35, left his home in California to live off the grid in Hawaii.
Man left California to build his own home, live off the grid in Hawaii
Man enters not guilty plea in NYC subway chokehold death
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Man’s death awaiting trial on charges he killed his mother at sea was not suspicious, autopsy says
Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023,...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline travel delays pick up early, are expected to grow worse as holiday weekend nears