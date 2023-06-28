Wet Wednesday followed by drier and warmer weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Brrr! Did you notice the chill in the air today? We started out at 50 degrees, which is normal for this time of year, but we only climbed another 4 degrees. This is the fifth time this month we’ve seen a high temperature of 54 degrees or cooler. The last time we had five days that cool in June was 15 years ago. Out of the 71 years on record, there have only been 11 other years with at least five days in June at or below 54 degrees.

Tuesday will likely be the last day we see temperatures that cool this month though. High temperatures will likely climb back to near 60 degrees Wednesday, which is still about 5 degrees below normal, but much warmer than Monday and Tuesday.

Despite the slight warm-up, we’ll continue to see rain likely Wednesday with showers lingering into Thursday. Drier and warmer weather is likely Friday through the weekend, with high temperatures returning to the mid-60s Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great start to your Wednesday!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.