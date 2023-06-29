ACLU of Alaska asks courts to halt abatement of homeless camps

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ACLU of Alaska has filed 13 appeals in Superior Court in an effort to put a stop to abatement of homeless camps in Anchorage, likening them to cruel and unusual punishment.

The announcement was made following Mayor Dave Bronson’s visit to a campsite near Third Avenue and Ingra Street where he directed Anchorage Parks and Recreation teams to clean up the site. Abatement notices were posted in Davis Park last week, with municipal authorities citing a contract with Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson that requires the area be free of camps.

In a press release sent Wednesday afternoon, ACLU of Alaska’s legal director Ruth Botstein called the abatement of camps a civil rights violation for those who were residing in them.

“When the Municipality closed the only low barrier shelter and offered no alternatives, people in our community were pushed into living in public spaces. Now, they are repeatedly being told to clear out and move,” Botstein said. “This is a clear violation of the ban on cruel and unusual punishment in the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The civil rights of our unhoused neighbors must be restored as the starting point for their transition to permanent housing.”

Earlier in June, the ACLU of Alaska filed over a dozen motions — and later three appeals — to halt the abatement of Cuddy Park in Midtown, which it argues was also done unconstitutionally.

“Federal courts have held that the cruel and unusual punishment clause prohibits cities from punishing unhoused individuals for existing, sleeping, or camping in public spaces when there are not sufficient indoor shelter options available. Despite this, the Municipality has continued to clear campsites across the city. Cuddy Park abatement notices were first posted on May 24 and cleared in June. Since then, abatement notices were posted at Davis Park, directing people camped there to remove their belongings and relocate by July 5th,” a press release from the ACLU of Alaska said.

ACLU of Alaska executive director Mara Kimmel reiterates that moving people around the city is harmful to the individuals forced to move, as well as the public.

“Rather than implementing comprehensive, humane, and housing-focused solutions, the Municipality is forcing people to relocate to unknown and unidentified places around our city. Our government officials cannot continue to ignore the constitution and punish people for existing in public spaces when they have nowhere else to go,” Kimmel said. “Forcing people to move doesn’t address the underlying factors behind houselessness and doesn’t protect public safety.”

