Another sunny and warm weekend on tap for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a wet June across Southcentral Alaska as current rain from this morning will put us just outside the top 10 wettest Junes on record.

It’s a testament to a seemingly never-ending cycle of overcast skies and rain showers. There is good news, as drier and sunnier conditions look to return as we welcome in the weekend. If we were to look at the overall weather pattern as a whole, the weekends have provided the nicest weather so far this summer, outside of one or two days.

We’ll keep with some rain showers today across Southcentral, with the majority of the rain enveloping Prince William Sound. It’s here where up to an inch and a half of rain looks possible for Whittier and Portage. Elsewhere across Southcentral, the widespread rain is tapering off. We’ll see much of inland regions of Southcentral still see passing showers through the day, although a large portion of the rain has already fallen and come to an end.

Rain for all looks to taper off overnight into Friday as we catch a break in the activity. This will open the door for another beautiful and sunny weekend across Southcentral. It’s looking very possible, that we’ll see highs warm into the mid to upper 60s, with 70s looking possible for the Mat-Su and Copper River Basin. Get outside and soak it up, as our weather pattern looks to feature another round of cool and wet weather as we welcome in July.

Taking an early look at July 4 shows that we’ll see some isolated showers under mostly cloudy skies, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a wonderful end to June!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.