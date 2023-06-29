Court hears arguments to unseal Hilcorp files regarding BP assets

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A crowd of over 50 people gathered outside Anchorage’s Boney Courthouse Wednesday ahead of a proceeding for a unique case that involves one of the largest transfers of Alaska oil field assets in a generation, demanding transparency from one of the state’s largest energy companies.

The case began nearly four years ago when Hilcorp purchased BP’s Alaska assets for over $5 billion. The initial complaint argued the Regulatory Commission of Alaska should not have allowed Hilcorp to keep financial documents about its assets confidential following their transfer.

Those rallying Wednesday in Anchorage were supporting the City of Valdez and all who want transparency from one of the state’s largest energy companies.

Margi Dashevsky is the co-executive director of the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, and says people are asking for accountability from energy corporations.

“We had community members coming out to ask for basic transparency and accountability in a huge case that is affecting people today and will continue to affect people into the future,” Dashevsky said.

The City of Valdez is requesting a review of Hilcorp’s confidential documents, largely to understand the corporation’s financial health so that if a spill occurs, the people of Valdez can be assured Hilcorp can afford to pay for cleanup efforts.

“If anything were to happen — any oil spill — and they didn’t know whether Hilcorp was able to clean up a spill, they’re not able to prevent against it, they’re not able to take cautionary measures,” Executive Director of the Alaska Public Interest Research Group Veri di Suvero said.

Requests for comment to Hilcorp were not returned as of press time.

The state argued that Valdez has no standing to make the request. An attorney for the state and oil company says Valdez did not follow established procedures before turning to the courts.

Kara Moriarty, president and CEO of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, emphasized the significance of the State of Alaska’s confidentiality provisions within the energy industry.

“There needs to be a level of confidentiality maintained to maintain competitive advantage,” Moriarty said. “You certainly don’t want any of your competitors to know your internal rates of return, what you charge contractors, things of that nature.”

Attorney Robin Brena, representing the City of Valdez, argued public records are significant for Alaskans to contribute to court proceedings, while Hilcorp attorney Anne Marie Tavella made the case that Valdez was not harmed in the deal — a requirement for standing in the case.

Former Deputy Commissioner in the Department of Revenue and oil expert Larry Persily explained that if the state Supreme Court decides the company is financially capable of handling potential issues that may arise, the City of Valdez may not have a case.

“Valdez believes the public should have access to Hilcorp’s financials, the state of Alaska, the Regulatory Commission of Alaska — certainly Hilcorp argued the other side,” Persily said. “And I guess what it comes down to, who should decide if Hilcorp has the financial wherewithal — if Hilcorp is fit, willing, and able to cover its share of an accident, should it be the public that decides it? Or should it be regulators? And that’s certainly one of the questions before the Supreme Court.”

The Alaska Supreme Court decision could be made in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.