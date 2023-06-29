Ester man fatally shot by officers after barricading himself in home

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, June 29, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ESTER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was fatally shot by multiple state troopers Wednesday night after barricading himself inside a home outside of Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers said in a dispatch that 54-year-old Matthew Heller threatened a woman with a rifle at an Ester residence Tuesday, triggering a response from law enforcement after she escaped unharmed. Troopers say Heller barricaded himself in the house heavily armed, eliciting an arrest warrant.

Authorities said that as Heller was alone in the home and therefore posed no threat to others, troopers returned Wednesday with a warrant and the Northern Special Emergency Reaction Team, or SERT.

The SERT team arrived to find Heller barricaded himself in the house with sandbags at every potential entry point, and proceeded to negotiate with him to surrender.

At approximately 10 p.m., troopers said officers saw Heller “armed with multiple guns,” and he “then pointed a firearm at SERT officers.”

Multiple officers then fired on Heller, who was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts were attempted.

Heller’s next of kin has been notified and his body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The officers that fired their weapons at Heller will be identified after 72 hours, as per department policy. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation later showed up to process the scene and will be submitting a report to be reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.

