New records set for rainfall in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A record 0.51″ of rain fell in Anchorage as of 10 p.m. Wednesday. This beats the previous record of 0.50″ set in 2000. Wednesday was also the 16th day this month with measurable rain, which also sets a new record for the most number of rain days in June. The last time we saw this much rain in June was back in 2016.

The heavy rain will come to an end as we transition to scattered showers for most of Southcentral and Southeast Thursday. High temperatures will hold near 60°.

There are no other major storms on the horizon, which means more sunshine and warmer temperatures, just in time for the weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

