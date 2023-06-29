New records set for rainfall in Anchorage

Warmer and drier into the weekend
The heavy rain will come to an end as we transition to scattered showers for most of Southcentral and Southeast Thursday. High temperatures will hold near 60°.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A record 0.51″ of rain fell in Anchorage as of 10 p.m. Wednesday. This beats the previous record of 0.50″ set in 2000. Wednesday was also the 16th day this month with measurable rain, which also sets a new record for the most number of rain days in June. The last time we saw this much rain in June was back in 2016.

Today's rainfall broke multiple records in Anchorage today! 💧With 0.51" as of 10 p.m., that is the most rain to ever...

Posted by Melissa Frey on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

There are no other major storms on the horizon, which means more sunshine and warmer temperatures, just in time for the weekend!

Have a great start to your Thursday!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

New records set for rainfall in Anchorage
