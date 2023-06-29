Residents in Aniak face exponential price hikes in power bills

Aniak residents face electric bills that are four times the usual cost, which the electric company says is due to high fuel costs.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents of Aniak were shocked by the increase in their power bill, which some say is up at least four times the previous month.

Some living in the small Western Alaska community provided electric bills showing a rapid rise of 15 cents per kilowatt in March to $1.46 in June.

“My residence (costs) went from summertime months of $150, close to $600,” Aniak resident Dave Diehl said.

Diehl says that many community members in Aniak are considering leaving due to the cost, but as a resident of Aniak for over 40 years, he says he is too old to consider moving.

“There’s no way anybody could afford this, especially the elderly people, people on low income,” Aniak resident Lee Morgan said. “My power, my light bill, went from like $250 a month to $1,000.”

The Regulatory Commission of Alaska hosted a public meeting Wednesday morning, and residents of Aniak say 35 members of the community took the time to voice their concerns to the department, but are unsure what action will be taken in the future.

“I would like to have another meeting with RCA and see what we could come up with,” Morgan said. “They didn’t answer any of our questions right off the bat.”

Aniak Light and Power President Darlene Holmberg attributed the rising costs to fuel prices, which she says rose from $2.66 per gallon to $5.39 a gallon — a 75% spike — from 2021 to 2022.

“My filing in April was approved on May 18, and I was disheartened that it was approved as filed,” Holmberg said. “It was an exorbitant increase, reflecting last year’s fuel that cost over $5 a gallon.”

Holmberg said when she submitted her filing to the state, she was hoping the high cost was due to a clerical mistake that a tariff analyst would catch and correct, but that she did end up getting approved.

“We have to work with what we’re stuck with unless the state can come along and say, ‘Here’s a correction, here’s an adjustment,’ and give me that option,” Holmberg said. “I can’t make up numbers or change something that has come to pass.”

When asked why electricity bills quadrupled for some Aniak residents while fuel only doubled in price, Holmberg said she was unsure herself.

“I’m working with what RCA calls approved methodology; a prescription from the state that this is what I do and what gallons I use, submit my fuel invoices for backup data generation fuel, and any previous overcollection or under collections based on prior tariff filings,” Holmberg said

Holmberg further said the price for electricity will increase to $1.65 in August.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel and Ferno Tweto reflect on Jim Tweto's life Tuesday in Anchorage
Legendary bush pilot’s daughter, wife reflect on his life after tragic fatal crash
Environmental authorities caution residents of oil spill at University Lake Park
Environmental authorities warn of oil spill at University Lake Park
An image from June 23, 2023.
On the Kenai, fish hooked — along with another prized possession
The city of Anchorage has posted abatement notices at a large camp in Mountain View
Municipality of Anchorage cracks down on downtown, Mountain View homeless camps
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Wasilla Vet Center celebrates grand opening of new location
Wasilla Vet Center celebrates grand opening of new location
Court hears arguments to unseal Hilcorp files regarding BP assets
Court hears arguments to unseal Hilcorp files regarding BP assets
Court hears arguments to unseal Hilcorp files regarding BP assets
Court hears arguments to unseal Hilcorp files regarding BP assets
Aniak residents face electric bills that are four times the usual cost, which the electric...
Residents in Aniak face exponential price hikes in electric bills