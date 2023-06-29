Sen. Sullivan, Chair Constant take call with HUD secretary to discuss funding for homeless care

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The chair of the Anchorage Assembly and one of Alaska’s senators had a telephonic meeting with a member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to discuss issues Anchorage’s homeless population is facing.

Assembly Chair Christopher Constant had a call with Sen. Dan Sullivan and Housing and Urban Development secretary Marcia Fudge on Tuesday. The call was set up in response to the resolution passed by the Anchorage Assembly on May 9 which calls for more state and federal help to care for the homeless of Anchorage.

According to Constant, funding continues to be a source of struggles for those fighting the homelessness crisis in Anchorage. The 2022 the point-in-time count indicates Anchorage had 1,494 individuals experiencing homelessness. But according to Constant, other cities who have a similar population of homeless individuals are receiving more funding federal funding from HUD’s Continuum of Care program.

Constant listed Fort Worth, Texas as an example. According to Constant, 1,665 people there were reported to have been experiencing homelessness in 2022 — nearly 200 more than in Anchorage. However, Constant said, Anchorage only received $12 million in funding.

“We recently discovered that the Municipality of Anchorage is not receiving an equitable share of federal funding to address our growing homelessness issue due to the outdated HUD Continuum of Care funding formula,” a press release sent from Constant read. ” Currently, the formula distributes federal Continuum of Care funds based on cities’ overall population as opposed to the population of people actually experiencing homelessness.”

The press release from Constant also says that after implementing a Homelessness Information Management System, the city was able to determine that Anchorage had over 3,000 homeless residents — closer in size to the homeless population of Houston, Texasm, which receives $46 million a year from HUD.

“Anchorage has demonstrated our commitment to ending homelessness and now we need our state and federal partners to step in with their share of the solution,” Constant’s press release said.

According to Constant, the meeting with Secretary Fudge was the first step towards gaining more equitable funding to address homelessness in Anchorage.

“I’m pleased to report that she understands the issue and committed to personally working with her staff to do what is within her power to help Anchorage and Alaska,” Constant wrote.

Secretary Fudge was once again invited by Constant to visit Alaska to see firsthand the state of homelessness in Anchorage.

