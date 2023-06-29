Shootout outside US consulate in Saudi port city leaves assailant and security guard dead, US says

The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State Department spokesperson Ned Price at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said a gunman who opened fire on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the department said.

The consulate went into lockdown as the shooting took place and no Americans or American staff were injured, it said.

The assailant was killed by Saudi security forces, the State Department said, referring questions to the Saudi authorities, who it said were investigating.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, citing Saudi police, said the man had gotten out of a vehicle outside the consulate carrying a gun.

“Authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” the press agency said. It said the slain consulate security worker was Nepalese.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view from Bird Point on the Seward Highway, Alaska.
Man dies in rollover crash on Seward Highway
Taxpayers charged $5,000 per month for storing unbuilt Navigation Center materials
Taxpayers charged $5,000 per month for storing unbuilt Navigation Center materials
Buckland plane scary landing
10 people safe after plane pops tire while landing in Western Alaska
A motorist whose impaired driving led to the deaths of two people was sentenced on Monday by...
Man sentenced for Seward Highway crash that killed 2, injured 6
Alaska senator urges state to investigate possible Hilcorp violations around Cook Inlet leases
Alaska senator urges state to investigate possible Hilcorp violations around Cook Inlet leases

Latest News

Millions of Americans under poor air quality alerts
An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California
Multiple hospitalized after train derailment versus car
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Tents belonging to campers in Anchorage's Cuddy Park
ACLU of Alaska asks courts to halt abatement of homeless camps