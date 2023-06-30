Alaska, 9 other states announce intent to sue EPA over woodstove emissions certifications

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has joined a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for the agency’s failure to initiate a review of residential wood heaters according to established dates, according to a press release from the Department of Law.

Nine other states, as well as the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, are party to the suit — the second of its kind since 1988, when the EPA first issued standards regulating particulate matter. In 2013, seven states and the Puget Sound Clear Air Agency sued the EPA to update the standards from those set 25 years earlier. The agency later issued two sets of updated standards for woodstoves, with one coming into effect in May 2015 and the second in May 2020.

Those standards were challenged by an association of woodstove makers, and in response, Alaska and 10 other states filed an amicus brief supporting the EPA’s decision which “described the negative health impacts of wood smoke on residents” of those states.

The notice to file argued in part that audit testing is necessary, partly based on determinations made by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation that found “the majority of certifications had inaccurate data and non-representative testing methods” that allowed wood heaters to receive certifications without actually controlling their emissions. The EPA, however, “has failed to take steps to review and update its standards” despite being required to do so under the Clean Air Act.

Woodstoves are commonly used in the Interior and areas of the state prone to extreme cold and contribute significant amounts of pollution during periods of heavy use in winter. Emissions from woodstoves contain toxic pollutants including fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbons. Several scientific studies and the EPA’s own research have determined a relationship between exposure to particulate matter and mortality, cancer, dementia, childhood lung infections and cardiovascular effects.

Another detriment of woodstove emissions exposure is also documented in the notice to file suit — the impact it has on environmental justice communities. The EPA acknowledged in 2015 that woodstove smoke can contribute to poor air quality in low-income and minority neighborhoods, exposing residents of those communities to toxins and contaminants. Part of the reason the EPA is required to update emissions regulations is to prevent those communities from being disproportionately affected by contaminants.

The notice of intent to file a suit against the EPA states that the Clean Air Act requires the EPA to review and revise the emission standards of stationary sources that “cause, or contribute significantly to, air pollution which may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health and welfare” every eight years.

Two agencies — the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management — reviewed 250 wood heaters that had EPA certifications, finding deficiencies in each of the tests assessed when compared to the 2015 emissions standards. As testing is required to complete certifications, ADEC and NSCAUM also reviewed the certification test results for stoves and determined several did not have publicly available testing data — itself a violation.

That work was corroborated by the EPA’s Office of Inspector General, which found that the EPA lacks the necessary “internal controls” to ensure testing is conducted in a controlled environment and does not perform audits of test data, have templates for test review, and lacks the staff training to do so.

The inspector general also found the standards set in 2015 to contain performance standards that “have unclear expectations for test procedures and documentation, which leads to testing labs and manufacturers using their own interpretations, like obscuring failing test runs as invalid and not reporting them.” The resulting data shows that testing efforts “do not represent real world conditions.”

Taylor and the other attorneys general who intend to file the complaint against the EPA are requesting the agency “promptly propose and finalize revised performance standards” for wood heaters, as well as revision of the testing process.

A press release from the state Department of Law says that “wood smoke contributes 80 to 90 percent of the air quality problem in Fairbanks and North Pole.” In those regions climatological effect known as inversion occurs, warmer air rises above colder air and traps smog, pollution and other contaminants.

In a press release announcing the intent to file suit against the EPA, Alaska’s attorney general Treg Taylor expressed concern for the residents of, in particular, the Interior cities affected most by woodstove smoke.

“We must defend the Greater Fairbanks area from potentially expensive, restrictive federal controls on businesses that are not the source of the problem like coffee roasters, restaurants, and utilities,” Taylor said in the release. “On the one hand, the EPA is threatening to disapprove the State’s air quality plan for Fairbanks, yet on the other, EPA ignores its own rules that directly impact air emissions by wood stoves.”

