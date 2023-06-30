Body of Alaska Native woman found in Yukon River near Emmonak

By Shannon Cole
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EMMONAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of a woman was found on the Yukon River north of Emmonak on Thursday.

According to an email from the Department of Public Safety, troopers in the region were notified on Thursday at 4:23 p.m. that an adult woman’s body was located in nearby waters.

Troopers, as well as Fish and Wildlife officers, responded to the location and found the body was that of an Alaska Native woman was located about 30 miles upriver from the village of Emmonak on the Yukon River.

The remains will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for autopsy and identification.

The name of the deceased will not be released until after notification procedures have been completed by law enforcement.

