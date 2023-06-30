Finding fun on the Fourth of July

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Celebrating America’s independence is not something Americans and Alaskans take lightly — like the fireworks in the sky, they tend to celebrate with a bang!

The 49th state is chock full of fun-filled events for this year’s celebration, which lands this Tuesday. Check them out:

Anchorage

Fourth of July parade — July 4 in Downtown, the parade begins at 10 a.m., following the annual pancake breakfast that starts dishing out food at 9 a.m. The Fourth of July Festival follows the parade on the Delaney Park Strip, which lasts until 10 p.m. and treats folks to games, vendors, and food.

Alaska Baseball League doubleheader — July 4 at 7 p.m. at Mulcahy Park. Catch the intercity rivalry between the Anchorage Bucs and Anchorage Glacier Pilots as they battle for supremacy in the Alaska Baseball League. The doubleheader starts with game one at 7 p.m. and game two at around 10 p.m., with a fireworks show to follow the end of game two.

Fairbanks

Pioneer Park celebration — July 4 from noon to 8 p.m., the Independence Day celebration includes a ceremony at 1 p.m. followed by the annual parade.

Ester Parade & Pig Roast Potluck — July 4, beginning at noon at the corner of Ester Loop and Main Street. Located just outside of the Fairbanks city limits, Ester’s annual Independence Day parade and potluck is an event to benefit the Ester Community Association. The town will host a family-friendly parade and picnic , with activities and games for the whole family. There will be bribes — for parade judges, of course — classic cars, and a community potluck in addition to Cuban-style roast pig available beginning at 1 p.m. While the parade is free to watch, suggested donations for the pig roast and community potluck are $5 for children, $10 for adults, and $25 for families. Free entry will be provided to those who bring generously-sized potluck foods to share.

Palmer

Alaska Raceway Park — July 2 & 4, The state’s only drag strip will host the NHRA 4th of July Weekend Top Eliminator Races on Sunday, July 2, with the event wrapping up on Tuesday July 4. Competitors will battle head-to-head on the quarter-mile drag strip in the hopes of taking home the top prize. Gates open at 10 a.m. with testing starting at 11 a.m. and qualifying at noon and eliminations beginning at 2 p.m. Racers will face off in pairs until one champion is determined. Admission for adults is $15, with discounts for youth, seniors and military. The event is free for children age 10 and under.

Seward

Mount Marathon — July 4, starting at 9 a.m. in Downtown Seward. Three grueling races up and down 3,022-foot Mount Marathon start and finish on the streets of Seward, but there are all kinds of other events and vendors to check out during the day. The junior race for runners ages 7 through 17 starts at 9 a.m., the women’s race starts at 11 a.m. and the men’s race fires off at 2 p.m. The races all start at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Adams Street, and end one block south at Fourth and Washington Street. Aside from the races, there are food booths, games, a “Mini Mount Marathon” race for kids ages six and younger at 11:08 a.m., and a patriotic parade at 1 p.m. A full list of events can be found on the City of Seward website.

Fireworks display — July 4, midnight at Seward Harbor & Waterfront Park. The annual fireworks show flares up as soon as the Fourth of July begins at the stroke of midnight. Find some space along the harbor front and beaches to catch the show, but don’t bring the pets!

Kenai

Fourth of July Parade and Festival — July 4 in Downtown Kenai at 11 a.m., the annual celebration on the central Kenai Peninsula returns for another year!

Homer

Fourth of July parade — July 4 at 3 p.m. starting at Homer High School. The parade features a maritime theme this year so come watch the best floats with a nautical touch to them down the streets of Homer!

Patriotic music and festival — July 4 at 2 p.m. in Anchor Point. Hosted at Whiskey Point Campground, Gary Lee Wingard will be treating the crowd to music and more for free!

Juneau

Fourth of July parades — The state’s capital celebrates Independence Day with two parades; one in Juneau at 11 a.m. and another in Douglas at 2 p.m. The first one travels down Egan Drive. Before that, people can enjoy a fireworks show on the evening of July 3.

Ketchikan

Fourth Fest Downtown — July 4 Downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Southeast community of Ketchikan is hosting dozens of food trucks and vendor booths to enjoy! Festival will be across the street from the police department on the corner of Grant Street and Main Street.

Run Like It’s 1776 — July 4 Downtown at 11:45 a.m., a fun footrace measuring 1.776 miles in length (2.85 kilometers), the fifth annual event starts at Madison Lumber & Building Supplies on Tongass Avenue before the parade at noon. Registration costs $10 and bib pickup is 11:15 a.m. to race start at 11:45 a.m. in front of Madison’s.

Skagway

Fourth of July celebration — July 4 The Southeast community celebrates Independence Day with the usual festival and parade, but also includes a 5K race at 8 a.m. and a cornhole tournament the day before at 6 p.m., with the main parade beginning July 4 at 10 a.m.

Nome

Anvil Mountain Run — July 4 at 8 a.m. The annual race features 10.5 miles out-and-back to the top of Anvil Mountain with 1,134 feet of elevation gain. Sign up at Nome City Hall at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.