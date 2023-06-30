Outreach providers rush to make connections at Davis Park ahead of abatement

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, June 29, 2023.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, social service providers held their weekly pop-up event in the parking lot of Davis Park in Mountain View.

But this week, in addition to handing out food and supplies, they were also making a list of names. The Municipality of Anchorage has posted abatement notices for the park and surrounding area starting on July 5, and service providers say having up-to-date contact information could be critical.

“We need to stay in touch with these folks. They’re being abated and we don’t know where we are going to go,” said Jason Cates, director of outreach for the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness.

Cates said it’s particularly important for people who are currently on lists for housing.

“After 90 days they fall off the list,” Cates said. “So you could have somebody that’s way up high on the list and then we lose track of where they’re at, which would be really easy to do, they would miss out on a housing opportunity.”

Campers haven’t been told where they can go, and many at the park say they’re not sure where they will head. Some are banking on an appeal of the abatement filed by the ACLU of Alaska. The ACLU of Alaska has asked the courts to make a ruling on whether the abatement will go forward by the end of the business day on Monday.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel and Ferno Tweto reflect on Jim Tweto's life Tuesday in Anchorage
Legendary bush pilot’s daughter, wife reflect on his life after tragic fatal crash
An image from June 23, 2023.
On the Kenai, fish hooked — along with another prized possession
Environmental authorities caution residents of oil spill at University Lake Park
Environmental authorities warn of oil spill at University Lake Park
The city of Anchorage has posted abatement notices at a large camp in Mountain View
Municipality of Anchorage cracks down on downtown, Mountain View homeless camps
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Broadband internet equipment shown in rural Alaska (FILE)
Nearly $2B in broadband funding earmarked to connect Alaskans to faster internet
Court hears arguments to unseal Hilcorp files regarding BP assets
Court hears arguments to unseal Hilcorp files regarding BP assets
Air quality in Fairbanks can be poor during winter due to the exhaust from woodstoves.
Alaska, 9 other states announce intent to sue EPA over woodstove emissions certifications
Badge of the Alaska State Troopers
Ester man fatally shot by officers after barricading himself in home