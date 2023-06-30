Outreach providers rush to make connections at Davis Park ahead of abatement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, social service providers held their weekly pop-up event in the parking lot of Davis Park in Mountain View.

But this week, in addition to handing out food and supplies, they were also making a list of names. The Municipality of Anchorage has posted abatement notices for the park and surrounding area starting on July 5, and service providers say having up-to-date contact information could be critical.

“We need to stay in touch with these folks. They’re being abated and we don’t know where we are going to go,” said Jason Cates, director of outreach for the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness.

Cates said it’s particularly important for people who are currently on lists for housing.

“After 90 days they fall off the list,” Cates said. “So you could have somebody that’s way up high on the list and then we lose track of where they’re at, which would be really easy to do, they would miss out on a housing opportunity.”

Campers haven’t been told where they can go, and many at the park say they’re not sure where they will head. Some are banking on an appeal of the abatement filed by the ACLU of Alaska. The ACLU of Alaska has asked the courts to make a ruling on whether the abatement will go forward by the end of the business day on Monday.

