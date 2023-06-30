Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – First it was the eggs, and now it’s a popular hot sauce.

Prices for Sriracha are through the roof because of supply problems.

On eBay, a 28-ounce bottle was selling for nearly $70 as of Thursday night. It’s no better on Amazon, where a pair of bottles were selling for up to $124.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce, said the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient, the spicy chili peppers, for the past three years.

A spokesperson said they’re trying to put measures in place to avoid future shortages, but in the meantime, they have no idea when supplies will catch up with demand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel and Ferno Tweto reflect on Jim Tweto's life Tuesday in Anchorage
Legendary bush pilot’s daughter, wife reflect on his life after tragic fatal crash
An image from June 23, 2023.
On the Kenai, fish hooked — along with another prized possession
Environmental authorities caution residents of oil spill at University Lake Park
Environmental authorities warn of oil spill at University Lake Park
The city of Anchorage has posted abatement notices at a large camp in Mountain View
Municipality of Anchorage cracks down on downtown, Mountain View homeless camps
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Broadband internet equipment shown in rural Alaska (FILE)
Nearly $2B in broadband funding earmarked to connect Alaskans to faster internet
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested in former President Barack Obama’s Washington neighborhood
Court hears arguments to unseal Hilcorp files regarding BP assets
Court hears arguments to unseal Hilcorp files regarding BP assets