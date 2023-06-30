Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action prompts concern about opportunities for all students

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, June 29, 2023.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action in college admissions marked a major step back for some Americans.

“The ladders were just kicked from under everybody,” Alaskan and college graduate Nathaniel Rivers said. “It feels like all the building steps that we have built over the years in regards of progress, African American progress — and not just African American, I want to make that clear — other people who are less looked upon in terms of whatever political stance they may be on.”

Those who oppose the decision say it breaks down more than half a century of work and progress to provide minority students with more opportunities for success in college and after.

“We are now to a point where you want to say, you want to start at ground zero. But there is no ground zero anymore,” Rivers said.

Rivers, who is a proud South Caroline State University alumni, calls his university, “the school of opportunity” —but says many students will be left out.

“It will impact them greatly, because some of those doors that are open right now today, those doors are closed,” Rivers said. “There going to be some people that we are never be able to see excel, because quite frankly, they are never going to be given the opportunity. And that is the key, and essential word for me — opportunity. The opportunity is not going to be present itself.”

The University of Alaska says their universities “each have their own admissions processes; none of them use race as a sole basis for determining admission,” but that they are “reviewing the Court’s decision and its impact on our admissions and programs but do not anticipate significant impacts to our processes.”

The decision is a disappointing one for many, including the Alaska Black Caucus. Their president and CEO Celeste Hodges Growden expressed her concerns in a statement.

“This ruling kicks open the door for more people with ‘privilege’ to be admitted into selective colleges. We will see more legacy applicants, students with access to test preparation services and applicants who come from wealthy families,” Hodges Growden said. “Until the playing field is leveled, we need a tool like affirmative action in place.”

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel and Ferno Tweto reflect on Jim Tweto's life Tuesday in Anchorage
Legendary bush pilot’s daughter, wife reflect on his life after tragic fatal crash
An image from June 23, 2023.
On the Kenai, fish hooked — along with another prized possession
Environmental authorities caution residents of oil spill at University Lake Park
Environmental authorities warn of oil spill at University Lake Park
The city of Anchorage has posted abatement notices at a large camp in Mountain View
Municipality of Anchorage cracks down on downtown, Mountain View homeless camps
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Body found in Yukon River near Emmonak
Body of Alaska Native woman found in Yukon River near Emmonak
The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness does outreach in Davis Park
Outreach providers rush to make connections at Davis Park ahead of abatement
Social Workers in Anchorage reach out to campers at Davis Park before abatement
Broadband internet equipment shown in rural Alaska (FILE)
Nearly $2B in broadband funding earmarked to connect Alaskans to faster internet