Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action prompts concern about opportunities for all students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action in college admissions marked a major step back for some Americans.

“The ladders were just kicked from under everybody,” Alaskan and college graduate Nathaniel Rivers said. “It feels like all the building steps that we have built over the years in regards of progress, African American progress — and not just African American, I want to make that clear — other people who are less looked upon in terms of whatever political stance they may be on.”

Those who oppose the decision say it breaks down more than half a century of work and progress to provide minority students with more opportunities for success in college and after.

“We are now to a point where you want to say, you want to start at ground zero. But there is no ground zero anymore,” Rivers said.

Rivers, who is a proud South Caroline State University alumni, calls his university, “the school of opportunity” —but says many students will be left out.

“It will impact them greatly, because some of those doors that are open right now today, those doors are closed,” Rivers said. “There going to be some people that we are never be able to see excel, because quite frankly, they are never going to be given the opportunity. And that is the key, and essential word for me — opportunity. The opportunity is not going to be present itself.”

The University of Alaska says their universities “each have their own admissions processes; none of them use race as a sole basis for determining admission,” but that they are “reviewing the Court’s decision and its impact on our admissions and programs but do not anticipate significant impacts to our processes.”

The decision is a disappointing one for many, including the Alaska Black Caucus. Their president and CEO Celeste Hodges Growden expressed her concerns in a statement.

“This ruling kicks open the door for more people with ‘privilege’ to be admitted into selective colleges. We will see more legacy applicants, students with access to test preparation services and applicants who come from wealthy families,” Hodges Growden said. “Until the playing field is leveled, we need a tool like affirmative action in place.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.