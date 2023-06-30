A warming period starts Friday

Interior will see temps hit low 80s this weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unsettled weather across the state of Alaska will ‘settle down’ over the weekend. Even better, temperatures will also warm over southcentral, after all the rain has kept temperatures below seasonal norms for much of the month of June.

Lightning strikes fired up in the afternoon and evening on Thursday. By early evening, over 150 strikes were detected from the eastern interior all the way to the western and southwestern sections of the state.

Here’s the good news for much of mainland areas into the weekend. Showers will decrease, even ending for many areas as high pressure builds in from the east. This facilitates warming to the 60s in southcentral and low 80s for interior Alaska.

Hot spot June 29th, was Eagle with 73 degrees. The cold spot was Utqiagvik, with 34 degrees.

