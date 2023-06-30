Well, hello sunshine! Warmer and sunnier weather returns this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a wet week, sunnier and quieter weather is set to make a return to the region. With the rain coming to an end, Anchorage is officially inside the top 10 wettest June’s on record. An overwhelming majority of our precipitation this month fell within the last week on two separate days, the more recent being Wednesday when 0.52 inches fell.

While spot showers can’t be ruled out through the first part of the morning, the trend towards clearer skies is slowly building into Southcentral Alaska. We’ll be in between systems, with temperatures expected to warm up to 10 to 12 degrees warmer than our mid-50s we saw this week. It’ll be a nice stretch of weather to get outside and soak up some of the sunshine.

While mid- to upper-60s can be expected into the weekend, areas across East Anchorage, Mat-Su, and the Copper River Basin could warm into the lower 70s as we welcome in the first day of July. It’ll be a welcoming trend and the nicest day we’ve seen since Father’s Day.

Rain showers and clouds look to return into next week, with temperatures dropping back near 60.

As for Southeast Alaska, we’ll keep showers in the forecast for the next few days, leaving highs on the cooler side in the upper 50s. While a washout doesn’t look likely, the clouds and rain will put a damper on some outdoor plans. The good news is that next week is shaping up to be drier, with temperatures returning back near 70.

Have a wonderful holiday weekend!

